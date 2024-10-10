Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

