ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 224.3% in September

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,018,700 shares, an increase of 224.3% from the September 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,093.5 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock remained flat at $13.83 during trading on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.
About ANTA Sports Products
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a support level?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.