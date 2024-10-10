ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 224.3% in September

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,018,700 shares, an increase of 224.3% from the September 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,093.5 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock remained flat at $13.83 during trading on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

