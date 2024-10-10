ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.42 and traded as high as C$25.04. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$24.53, with a volume of 1,762,073 shares trading hands.

ARX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark upgraded ARC Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.43.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

