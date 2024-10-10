Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.47 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $85.47 million and $46.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001332 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001133 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,002,540 coins and its circulating supply is 184,002,120 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.