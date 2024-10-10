Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.19. 1,279,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,342,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $9,339,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

