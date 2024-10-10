Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $13.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,385 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $4,668,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

