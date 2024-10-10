Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.66. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 2,234 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

