Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $6.70 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

