Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Shares of Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $6.70 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.
About Babcock International Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.