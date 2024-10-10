Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $173.61 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for about $50.55 or 0.00084669 BTC on popular exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $173.61 million and $37.20 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000086 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,457 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,434,455.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 48.31294526 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $27,852,999.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

