Bancor Hits One Day Volume of $3.12 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Bancor has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $57.90 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,921.90 or 1.00410208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 124,874,783 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 124,874,782.91828331. The last known price of Bancor is 0.46953847 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $2,328,409.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.