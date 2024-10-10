Bank of America Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $293.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $271.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $10.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.16. 574,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,297,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

