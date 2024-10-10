Barclays Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $66.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLG. Citigroup upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $66.70. 213,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $12,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,350,000 after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.