Barclays Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $137.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $130.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32. Entergy has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 185.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,419 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $92,257,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

