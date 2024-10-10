Barclays Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.0 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

