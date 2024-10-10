Barclays Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $315.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an underperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.30.

AMGN opened at $322.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.66 and a 200-day moving average of $310.06. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

