Barclays Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $148.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.94.

APO opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $138.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

