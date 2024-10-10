Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $47.50

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on B. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday.
Barnes Group Stock Performance
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
