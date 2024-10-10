BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.78 and last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 671366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after buying an additional 847,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 665.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 545,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,775,000 after buying an additional 402,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

