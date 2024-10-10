Belrium (BEL) Price Reaches $2.51 on Top Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.