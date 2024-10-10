Belrium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

