BioRem (CVE:BRM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 39400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

BioRem Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.30 million during the quarter. BioRem had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 11.35%.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

