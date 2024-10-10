BitcoinBR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $508,106.86 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $508,106.86 and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00256718 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR (BTCBR) is an elastic supply token designed for decentralised financial payments, leveraging multiple blockchain networks. It facilitates transactions using a basket of stablecoins and rewards holders through price adjustments, while maintaining a decentralised, community-driven governance model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

