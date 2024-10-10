BITICA COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.49 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,460.38 or 1.00050966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03996276 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

