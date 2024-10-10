BlackRock (BLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $10.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $956.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $893.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $962.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.