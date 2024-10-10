BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECAT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 152,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.23%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

