BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 63,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,737. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

