Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.24. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 89,224 shares.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

