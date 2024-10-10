Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.24. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 89,224 shares.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
