Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 58447688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £712,600.00, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

