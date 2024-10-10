BMO Capital Markets Boosts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $45.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $39.69 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,521 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

