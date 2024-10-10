BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.90. 102,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,645. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

