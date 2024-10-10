Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.07 and traded as high as C$35.42. Boralex shares last traded at C$35.07, with a volume of 250,131 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.22.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLX

Boralex Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Boralex had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of C$180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.65 million. Research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.2093023 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.