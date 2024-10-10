Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 800 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $102,936.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

