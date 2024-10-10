Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $145.00 at UBS Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,220,340. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

