Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $43.25

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $39.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

