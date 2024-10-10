Brokerages Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) PT at $2,246.07

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,246.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,047.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,989.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,735.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

