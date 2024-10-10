Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) PT at $192.00

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

