Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $102.25

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

