Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $11.90

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get TTEC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $80,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.