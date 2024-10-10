Brookfield (TSE:BN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$73.15 and last traded at C$72.90, with a volume of 264568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.53.
Brookfield Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.29.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$31.54 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 6.0387858 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
