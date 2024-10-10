Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 368,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

