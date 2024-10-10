Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Graeme Bissett Acquires 39,299 Shares

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Bissett bought 39,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £20,042.49 ($26,230.19).
Calnex Solutions Price Performance
Shares of LON CLX opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Thursday. Calnex Solutions plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.46. The company has a market capitalization of £44.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Calnex Solutions Company Profile
