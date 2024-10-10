Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Graeme Bissett Acquires 39,299 Shares

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Bissett bought 39,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £20,042.49 ($26,230.19).

Calnex Solutions Price Performance

Shares of LON CLX opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Thursday. Calnex Solutions plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.46. The company has a market capitalization of £44.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

