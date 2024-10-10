Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,280 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,030,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

