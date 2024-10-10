Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.24.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$50.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$40.02 and a 12-month high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

