CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 260,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 90,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.
