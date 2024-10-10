Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 132 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 227.0% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in ASML by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $832.20. 589,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $926.19. The firm has a market cap of $328.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

