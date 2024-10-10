Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,864.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,893.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $7.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $591.23. 38,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,923. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $497.36 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.68 and a 200 day moving average of $572.75. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

