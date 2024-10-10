Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. 1,969,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,346. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.