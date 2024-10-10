Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,810.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.63. 440,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,959. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.