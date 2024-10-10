Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,033. The firm has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

