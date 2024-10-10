Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 664,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,477. Relx Plc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $48.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

